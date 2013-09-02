Capoue set for a month on the sidelines
Tottenham midfielder Etienne Capoue's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared but he will be out for a month, the club have confirmed.
The France international suffered the setback during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.
Capoue, a close-season arrival from Toulouse, left the field on a stretcher after Santi Cazorla fell on his leg in the 73rd minute, with early reports suggesting that he could be out for several months.
However, the club have now dispelled those fears.
"(Etienne) was immediately taken to hospital to consult with a foot and ankle specialist," a statement on the club's official website said.
"Early indications suggest the France international will be unavailable for a period of four weeks."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.