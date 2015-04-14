Captain Pasqual extends Fiorentina stay
Fiorentina captain Manuel Pasqual has signed a one-year contract extension with the Serie A club.
The full-back's current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but he has agreed fresh terms until June 2016.
Pasqual moved to Fiorentina in July 2005 and has made 330 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.
The 33-year-old skipper has featured on 16 occasions for Vincenzo Montella's side in Serie A this term.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.