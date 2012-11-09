Captain Puyol back in training for Barcelona

The 34-year-old Spanish international's return is a boost to coach Tito Vilanova who has been struggling to cover the absence of his first-choice centre-backs with Gerard Pique having also been out injured.

Pique damaged his foot in September and returned to play the last few minutes of Barca's shock 2-1 defeat away to Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The La Liga leaders defend their unbeaten domestic start to the season away to Real Mallorca on Sunday, against a side who have lost their last five league games.