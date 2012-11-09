Captain Puyol back in training for Barcelona
By app
Barcelona captain Carles Puyol returned to training with the rest of the squad on Friday, six weeks after dislocating his left elbow in their Champions League win away to Benfica.
The 34-year-old Spanish international's return is a boost to coach Tito Vilanova who has been struggling to cover the absence of his first-choice centre-backs with Gerard Pique having also been out injured.
Pique damaged his foot in September and returned to play the last few minutes of Barca's shock 2-1 defeat away to Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday.
The La Liga leaders defend their unbeaten domestic start to the season away to Real Mallorca on Sunday, against a side who have lost their last five league games.
