Captain Vidic could be out until Christmas

"I think we're talking around December for Vidic, maybe around Christmas time," Ferguson told the club's television channel.

The 30-year-old defender missed half of last season with a cruciate ligament injury, but after playing in United's first four Premier League matches of the current campaign, suffered a new injury to the same knee that required surgery in September.

The Serbia international was initially expected to be out until late November, but that has been extended another month.