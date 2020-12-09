Cardoso: It's never an easy game against Leopards

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso believes Black Leopards have the advantage over them ahead of their DStv Premiership clash on Wednesday evening.

Amakhosi will turn their attention back to the league when they welcome Leopards to the FNB Stadium.

The Soweto giants will head into this encounter after returning from Caf Champions League duty, which saw them beat PWD Bamenda 1-0 on aggregate to progress to the next round of the competitions.

However, Cardoso insists that Leopards are well prepare heading into the clash as Chiefs had only three days to prepare, while their opponents had last week off from the domestic league.

‘It's never an easy game against them. Obviously they had a break over the weekend and it's given them a bit more time to prepare against us,’ Cardoso told the club's media team.

‘It's not easy playing every three days, but that's what we have a big squad for. So, in terms of preparation for Wednesday, we've had one day [of] recovery and two days of training, so it's not much that we've put in.

‘But we're hoping to take the same positivity from the weekend's Caf game, which wasn't the easiest of games but we did play good football.

‘The ball was played very nicely along the park on Saturday evening against the team from Cameroon, so hopefully we can take that and bring it back into our game against Black Leopards.’