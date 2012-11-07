Cardozo braces fires Benfica into contention

Cardozo's header after 55 minutes from a Melgarejo cross and a volley 14 minutes later settled the Group G encounter and lifted the Portuguese side above their Russian rivals by a point to set up a second-place tussle with Celtic later this month.

Cardozo also hit the bar from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pareja was shown a red card 14 minutes from time as the home side avenged their 2-1 defeat in Moscow two weeks ago.

Benfica now have four points and Spartak three behind group leaders Barcelona who have nine. Celtic, who defeated Barcelona 2-1 on Wednesday, are on seven.