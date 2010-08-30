Carew ruled out of Norway qualifier
STOCKHOLM - Norway striker John Carew has pulled out of the squad to face Iceland in a Euro 2012 qualifier in Reykjavik on Friday, the Norwegian FA said on Monday.
"This is a knee issue he's been struggling with for quite some time, and it's the same one that caused him to miss the game against France," spokesman Jon Morland said.
The Aston Villa forward could be fit to face Portugal in Oslo next week.
"I'm not sure if he's going to train with the rest of the team or have a separate fitness test on his own, but we'll see on Saturday," Morland said.
