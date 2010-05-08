Carragher linked with England return

The 32-year-old has been sounded out for a possible return and coach Fabio Capello intends to pick him in his squad on Tuesday, the reports said.

The versatile defender won the last of his 34 England caps against Brazil in June 2007 before he made himself unavailable for his country because he felt he was not getting enough chances to play in his favoured centre-back role.

Carragher would give Capello an added option for the World Cup in South Africa next month especially with doubts surrounding the fitness of Rio Ferdinand and the form of John Terry.

England start their campaign against United States in Rustenburg on June 12. Algeria and Slovenia are the other teams in Group C.

