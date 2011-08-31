Carvalho leaves Portugal camp
By app
LISBON - Portugal central defender Ricardo Carvalho will not travel with the squad to Nicosia for Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Cyprus after leaving the training camp without offering an explanation, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday.
"The player left training camp on Wednesday, by his own initiative and without communicating that absence to the FPF or to the national coach," the federation said in a statement.
It did not detail whether the defender would travel to Cyprus later or whether he has been ruled out of the match altogether.
The 33-year-old Carvalho has 71 caps and has been a regular starter for the national side in their Group H qualifying campaign.
