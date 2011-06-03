Carvalho ruled out of Norway qualifier
LISBON - Portugal defender Ricardo Carvalho has been ruled out of Saturday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Norway with a back injury, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Friday.
The FPF said in a statement that Carvalho picked up the injury in training earlier this week.
Portugal had a dismal start to the campaign but can go top of Group H if they beat leaders Norway at the Luz Stadium on Saturday.
