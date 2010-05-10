Trending

CAS to rule on Ribery four days before final

By

BERNE - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is hoping to make a decision on Bayern Munich playmaker Franck Ribery's appeal against his three-match ban four days before the Champions League final with Inter Milan in Madrid.

"The CAS will establish a procedural calendar very quickly after consultation with the representatives of all parties," said the sport's highest tribunal in a statement on Monday.

"CAS should be in a position to issue a final decision on 18 May."

The French international was handed the ban - applicable to European club competition - by UEFA for a studs-up challenge on Lisandro Lopez which earned a red card in the first leg of the semi-final win over Olympique Lyon.

Ribery has so far served one game of the suspension.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter
Join FFT.com on Facebook