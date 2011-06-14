Cash incentives for K-league tip-offs

The K-League officials will award $9,000 to $90,000, depending on the importance of the tip-off, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The K-League's probe has so far caught gambling brokers for alleged involvement in match-fixing and charged 10 active players with taking money in exchange for helping their teams lose two matches in April.

Last month a player was found dead in a hotel room, with Yonhap reporting a suicide note had been discovered referring to the match-fixing ring.

The K-League has ordered players to report their involvement in return for reduced punishments for those who turn themselves in while the government has threatened to terminate funding for sports leagues tainted by match-fixing.