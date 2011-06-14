Casillas unsure over Aguero speculation

After confirming at the end of last season that he hopes to pursue his career elsewhere after enjoying five years at the Vicente Calderon, Argentine international Aguero has been linked with a host of clubs.

Although Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus have all been attributed with an interest for the talented forward, it is Real Madrid who have been placed as favourites to sign the 23-year-old, who refused to rule out a move to his club’s bitter rivals.

However, Madrid hero Casillas admits he is unsure whether a switch across the capital would be the most suitable move for the former Independiente player.

"I do not think it would be comfortable or easy to make a move in the Spanish capital and go from Atletico Madrid to Real Madrid," he said.

"Right now, Aguero is one of the three or four players who are a little bit higher in the world of football.

"He is very young, determined and talented. He is being followed by many great teams."

ByMatt Maltby