Cassano and Ronaldinho head to training camp

Italy forward Cassano, whose move from Sampdoria will be made official when the January transfer window opens, was cheered by fans at Milan's main airport when he turned up in a Rossoneri tracksuit.

A Milan spokesman said Ronaldinho would be flying to Dubai from Brazil later and that no deal to sell the former world player of the year had been agreed.

However, media reports said talks over a deal with Gremio were taking place and the 30-year-old was expected to be allowed to leave given he has dropped down the pecking order under new coach Massimiliano Allegri and his Milan contract ends in June.

Serie A resumes from its mid-season break on January 6.