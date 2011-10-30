Cassano hospitalised by mystery illness

Cassano seems likely to miss the trip to Belarus for Tuesday's Champions League Group H game against BATE Borisov.

"Antonio Cassano was taken ill last night on the arrival of the flight from Rome," Milan, who won 3-2 at AS Roma in Serie A on Saturday, said in a statement.

"The player was taken to Milan's Policlinico hospital for checks."

Media reports in Italy said Cassano, who helped Milan win last term's scudetto, could hardly talk or move.