Cavani banned for three games

The Uruguayan will also miss the first game of next season after Serie A said in a statement he would get a three-game ban for being sent off in Sunday's loss to Lecce and sarcastically reacting to the referee's decision to book him twice.

Napoli need just a point at home to Inter Milan on Sunday or at Juventus in the final game to secure a return to the European Cup for the first time since 1991.

The Naples club, who went bust in 2004, have surpassed fan expectations this season having been in the title race until champions AC Milan pulled away but that has not stopped coach Walter Mazzarri clashing with club bosses and hinting he could leave.