Cavani dismisses Man City speculation

The Uruguayan striker has shot to prominence over the last two years since his move to Napoli from Palermo, netting 66 times in 94 games in all competitions.

City manager Roberto Mancini is eager to strengthen his front-line this summer as he looks to defend the club's first Premier League title in their history.

The Citizens have been tipped to move for Arsenal captain Robin van Persie as well as Cavani, with Eden Dzeko expected to depart.

However, the 25-year-old has dismissed the speculation, insisting he is focused on representing Uruguay at the Olympic Games this summer before returning to Napoli for the new season.

"I just think of Napoli. I am not leaving for another club this summer. I will continue here. I have four years left on this contract and I am very confident about my future," Cavani told El Pais.

"Now, I want to rest and then help my team at the Games in London."