Cavani set for Napoli switch

The 23-year-old played in six of Uruguay’s seven World Cup matches this summer, scoring in La Celeste’s third-place play-off defeat to Germany.

GEAR:Get a retro Spurs shirt

His performances in South Africa, combined with those in Serie A last season, had seen his name linked with a host of top clubs, with Spurs and Manchester City among them.

Harry Redknapp was said to be keen on taking the Uruguay international to White Hart Lane, with strikers Roman Pavlyuchenko and Robbie Keane both linked with moves away from N17.

But the Spurs boss appears to have been beaten to the player’s signature by the Naples side, despite Cavani only signing a new four-year contract at Palermo in April.

Sky Italia claim Cavani will move to Stadio San Paolo on an initial 12-month loan deal, with a view to a £13.5 million deal being completed next summer.

Spurs, meanwhile, are believed to also be keeping a close eye on Cavani’s compatriots Diego Forlan and Luis Suarez.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook