Celta Vigo sign Denmark winger Krohn-Dehli

The 29-year-old international scored two goals at Euro 2012 including the one that gave Denmark a surprise 1-0 win over World Cup finalists the Netherlands in their group opener.

Krohn-Dehli, who is to be presented later in the day, moves from Brondby and has had two unsuccessful spells with Ajax Amsterdam.

Celta opened their La Liga campaign with a 1-0 home defeat to Malaga last weekend.