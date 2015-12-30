Trending

Celtic game postponed

Celtic's Scottish Premiership game at Dundee has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The surface at Dens Park was deemed unplayable following a lunchtime pitch inspection.

The decision not to play the game means Aberdeen will replace Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table if they beat Partick Thistle.