Celtic game postponed
Celtic's Scottish Premiership game at Dundee has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The surface at Dens Park was deemed unplayable following a lunchtime pitch inspection.
The decision not to play the game means Aberdeen will replace Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table if they beat Partick Thistle.
