Celtic go green with recycled kit

The shirts will be made of polyester from recycled plastic bottles, reducing energy consumption by up to 30 per cent compared with normal fabrics.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter Milan also wear the environmentally friendly kits.

"It's important we all do what we can to assist the environment and we therefore fully support the great work Nike has achieved...in relation to our new kit," Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook