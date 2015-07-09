Celtic seal Ciftci swoop

Celtic have confirmed the signing of Dundee United striker Nadir Ciftci on a four-year contract.

The Scottish Premiership champions completed their fourth close-season signing on Thursday after agreeing a deal with United for the Turkish forward earlier in the week.

Ciftci scored 14 goals last season as United earned a fifth-place finish in the league, including one against Celtic in their clash at Tannadice in December.

The 23-year-old joins Dedryck Boyata, Saidy Janko and Logan Bailly as new additions within Ronny Deila's squad ahead of the new campaign.