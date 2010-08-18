Celtic sign Honduras defender Izaguirre

The 24-year-old, who played at the World Cup in South Africa, transferred from Honduran club Motagua.

"Celtic are delighted to announce that the Honduras defender Emilio Izaguirre has signed for the club on a four-year deal subject to final work permit approval," the club's website said.

Izaguirre is Celtic manager Neil Lennon's ninth signing since taking over in June.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums