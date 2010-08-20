Central African Republic appoint Accorsi

The 73-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract to take the team through the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, federation president Patrice Eduoard Ngaissona said.

"We are demanding good results from him," said Ngaissona, whose federation rarely enters the national team for major football competitions.

The country will start as underdogs in qualifying Group D, where they meet Morocco away on September 4 and also play Tanzania and World Cup finalists Algeria.

Only the group winner is assured qualification for the 2012 finals, which are being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

