Cesar quits Brazil tour with thigh injury

Julio Cesar hurt his left thigh during the second half of Brazil's 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Friday. The CBF said on its website it was not a serious injury though he would need to rest.

Jefferson, who came on for Julio Cesar against Costa Rica, is expected to start Tuesday's match at the Azteca in Mexico City.

Teenager Neymar scored the only goal for the 2014 World Cup hosts, who were captained by Ronaldinho, on Friday.