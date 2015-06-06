Cesena part company with Di Carlo
Following relegation from Serie A, Cesena have announced that Domenico Di Carlo and his coaching staff have left the club.
Domenico Di Carlo has left Cesena following the club's relegation to Serie B.
The Emilia-Romagna outfit spent just one season back in the top flight and finished 19th, with Di Carlo winning only three of his 24 games in charge after succeeding Pierpaolo Bisoli in December.
A final-day 5-0 loss to Torino proved to be Di Carlo's farewell, with his coaching staff Claudio Valigi, Lorenzo Riela and Michele Santoni also leaving the Stadio Dino Manuzzi.
