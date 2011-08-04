Chamakh dismisses Roma rumours

Chamakh has stated that he wishes to make a lasting impression on the Premier League by securing a position in the starting line-up.

GEAR:Save 10% on new Arsenal home and away kits. Free delivery on orders over £50

The Moroccan front-man hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during his time with the Gunners so far, only scoring seven goals for the club.

During Robin van Persie’s injury-laden spell at the start of the season Chamakh had impressed. But once the Dutchman returned he found himself consigned to the bench.

Despite this, Chamakh believes that his future ultimately lies at Arsenal and has openly committed his future to Arsene Wenger’s side.

"I want to make my name in the Premier League," Chamakh told Sky Sports.

"I started well last season and lost my way. However, I want to make a name for myself here.

"I've heard a lot of rumours about me leaving the Gunners, but I have a contract here. I want to honour it and make myself No.1 in my position. I am looking forward to that."

By Elliott Binks