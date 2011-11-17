Chamakh vows to stay at Arsenal

Girondins Bordeaux said on Tuesday they were keen to re-sign Chamakh, who left in 2010 to join Arsenal, but the player is happy in London.

"I haven't played as much, what with [Robin] van Persie coming back from injury, but for me, it's been a settling in period," Chamakh, who scored seven goals from 29 Premier League appearances last season, told Arsenal's website.

"It's been good to play for a club like Arsenal and getting used to the league, but I'm trying to learn, enjoy it and long may it continue.

"It would be better for me if we played with two strikers, but that's the system and the way of playing here. I respect that and it's working very well."

Chamakh has made just one start so far this term.