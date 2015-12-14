Trending

Champions League last 16: The draw in full

The Champions League draw has pitted holders Barcelona against Arsenal while Real Madrid face Roma and Juventus take on Bayern Munich.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 is: 

Gent v Wolfsburg

Roma v Real Madrid

Paris St Germain v Chelsea

Arsenal v Barcelona

Juventus v Bayern Munich

PSV v Atletico Madrid

Dynamo Kiev v Manchester City

Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg

The first legs will be played on February 16/17 and 23/24 with the return games on March 8/9 and 15/16. 

 