Champions League last 16: The draw in full

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 is:

Gent v Wolfsburg

Roma v Real Madrid

Paris St Germain v Chelsea

Arsenal v Barcelona

Juventus v Bayern Munich

PSV v Atletico Madrid

Dynamo Kiev v Manchester City

Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg

The first legs will be played on February 16/17 and 23/24 with the return games on March 8/9 and 15/16.