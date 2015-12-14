Champions League last 16: The draw in full
The Champions League draw has pitted holders Barcelona against Arsenal while Real Madrid face Roma and Juventus take on Bayern Munich.
The draw for the Champions League round of 16 is:
Gent v Wolfsburg
Roma v Real Madrid
Paris St Germain v Chelsea
Arsenal v Barcelona
Juventus v Bayern Munich
PSV v Atletico Madrid
Dynamo Kiev v Manchester City
Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg
The first legs will be played on February 16/17 and 23/24 with the return games on March 8/9 and 15/16.
