Champions League LIVE! March 15 2011
By Gregg Davies
Champions League Live with FourFourTwo – Tue 15 Mar Reporting live for you:
Host:
James Maw - FFT.com features editor
Manchester United v Marseille(0-0)
James Horncastle - The French Connection writer
Andy Mitten - Confessions of a Correspondent writer at Old Trafford
Bayern Munich v Inter Milan (1-0)
Stephen Glennon - The Fundesliga writer
Riccardo Rossi - Serie Aaaaargh! writer
