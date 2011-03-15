Trending

Champions League LIVE! March 15 2011

By

Champions League Live with FourFourTwo – Tue 15 Mar Reporting live for you:

Host:
James Maw - FFT.com features editor

Manchester United v Marseille(0-0)
James Horncastle - The French Connection writer
Andy Mitten - Confessions of a Correspondent writer at Old Trafford

Bayern Munich v Inter Milan (1-0)
Stephen Glennon - The Fundesliga writer
Riccardo Rossi - Serie Aaaaargh! writer