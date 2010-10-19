Champions League LIVE! October 19 2010
By Gregg Davies
Reporting live for you:
Host Gregg Davies (FFT.com News Editor)
17:30BST kick-off
Spartak Moscow v Chelsea Mark Gilbey (Never Mind The Bolsheviks writer)
19:45BST kick-offs
Ajax v Auxerre James Martini (FFT.com writer)
Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk Mark Gilbey (Never Mind The Bolsheviks writer)
Bayern Munich vCFR Cluj-Napoca Huw Davies (Staff Writer, FourFourTwo)
Braga vs Partizan Belgrade Sergio Santos (The Portugeezer writer)
Marseille v MSK Zilina James Horncastle (The French Connection writer)
Real Madrid v AC Milan Tim Stannard (La Liga Loca writer)
Roma v Basel Mark Booth (FFT.com writer)
