Trending

Champions League LIVE! October 19 2010

By

Reporting live for you:

Host Gregg Davies (FFT.com News Editor)

17:30BST kick-off
Spartak Moscow v Chelsea Mark Gilbey (Never Mind The Bolsheviks writer)

19:45BST kick-offs
Ajax v Auxerre James Martini (FFT.com writer) 

Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk Mark Gilbey (Never Mind The Bolsheviks writer)

Bayern Munich vCFR Cluj-Napoca Huw Davies (Staff Writer, FourFourTwo)

Braga vs Partizan Belgrade Sergio Santos (The Portugeezer writer)

Marseille v MSK Zilina James Horncastle (The French Connection writer)

Real Madrid v AC Milan Tim Stannard (La Liga Loca writer)

Roma v Basel Mark Booth (FFT.com writer)