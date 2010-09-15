Champions League LIVE! September 15 2010
Reporting live for you:
AC Milan v Auxerre Ian Woodcock (FFT.com writer)
Arsenal v Braga Sergio Santos (The Portugeezer writer)
Bayern Munich v Roma James Horncastle (The French Connection writer)
Cluj v Basle Mark Booth (FFT.com writer)
Marseille v Spartak Moscow James Martini (FFT.com writer)
Real Madrid v Ajax Tim Stannard (La Liga Loca writer)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Partizan Belgrade Mark Gilbey (Never Mind The Bolsheviks writer)
Zilina v Chelsea Gary Parkinson (Editor, FourFourTwo.com – and your host)
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.