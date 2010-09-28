Champions League LIVE! September 28 2010
By Gregg Davies
Reporting live for you:
Ajax v AC Milan Mark Booth (FFT.com writer)
Auxerre v Real Madrid Tim Stannard (La Liga Loca writer)
Basle v Bayern Munich James Martini (FFT.com writer)
Braga vShakhtar Donetsk Sergio Santos (The Portugeezer writer)
Chelsea v Marseille James Maw (Features Editor, FourFourTwo.com – and your host)
Partizan Belgrade v Arsenal Mark Gilbey (Never Mind The Bolsheviks writer)
Roma v Cluj James Horncastle (The French Connection writer)
Result from earlier:
Spartak Moscow 3-0 MSK Zilina
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.