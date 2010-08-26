Champions League seeding pots
The Champions League four seeding pots ahead of Thursday's draw for the group stage in Monaco:
Pot 1
Inter Milan
Barcelona
Manchester United
Chelsea
Arsenal
Bayern Munich
AC Milan
Olympique Lyon
Pot 2
Werder Bremen
Real Madrid
AS Roma
Shakhtar Donetsk
Benfica
Valencia
Olympique Marseille
Panathinaikos
Pot 3
Tottenham Hotspur
Rangers
Ajax Amsterdam
Schalke 04
Basel
Braga
FC Copenhagen
Spartak Moscow
Pot 4
Hapoel Tel-Aviv
Twente Enschede
Rubin Kazan
Auxerre
CFR Cluj
Partizan Belgrade
Zilina
Bursaspor
