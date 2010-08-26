Trending

Champions League seeding pots

The Champions League four seeding pots ahead of Thursday's draw for the group stage in Monaco:

Pot 1

Inter Milan

Barcelona

Manchester United

Chelsea

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

AC Milan

Olympique Lyon

Pot 2

Werder Bremen

Real Madrid

AS Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk

Benfica

Valencia

Olympique Marseille

Panathinaikos

Pot 3

Tottenham Hotspur

Rangers

Ajax Amsterdam

Schalke 04

Basel

Braga

FC Copenhagen

Spartak Moscow

Pot 4

Hapoel Tel-Aviv

Twente Enschede

Rubin Kazan

Auxerre

CFR Cluj

Partizan Belgrade

Zilina

Bursaspor

