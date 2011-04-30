Champions QPR face anxious wait

However, before their final game of the season, they will hear the ruling of a Football Association regulatory commission on seven charges relating to the transfer and contract renewal of Argentine midfielder Alejandro Faurlin. If found guilty, they could have points deducted.

Rangers needed only a draw to ensure enough points for promotion. They took all three points with late goals by Adel Taarabt, last week voted the Championship's player of the season, and Tommy Smith.

QPR, founder members of the Premier League in 1992 but relegated in 1996, have climbed back to prominence in recent years with the backing of motor racing supremo Bernie Ecclestone, former Formula One team boss Flavio Briatore and Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

The West London side face the FA's hearing on Tuesday. A tabloid newspaper said on Friday that they would be docked 15 points if found guilty of the charges, dropping them back into the play-offs, but the FA said no decision had yet been taken.