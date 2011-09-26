Championship leaders fire blanks in Argentina
By app
BUENOS AIRES - Boca Juniors remained four points clear of Racing Club at the top of the Argentine championship after both teams were involved in uninspiring goalless draws.
Boca, with 21 points, were held 0-0 at winless Argentinos Juniors on Sunday to preserve their unbeaten record after nine games of the Apertura championship.
Racing, four points behind and also unbeaten, had slightly the better of their game at troubled San Lorenzo but were also unable to break the deadlock.
Guillermo Farre scored in the 10th minute and was sent off in the 24th as promoted Belgrano won 3-2 at Estudiantes while champions Velez Sarsfield won 1-0 at Independiente.
