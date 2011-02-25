Charisteas eyes first Schalke start

Former Greece international Angelos Charisteas could start against Nuremberg on Saturday which would be his first start since joining Schalke 04 in the winter transfer window.

The 30-year-old, without a club since November, was recruited to help solve Schalke's goal problems with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar failing to score for months.

"Angelos has improved in training and maybe there is a surprise against Nuremberg," said coach Felix Magath.

Nuremberg will be without key striker Julian Schieber for around six weeks after the 22-year-old suffered a knee injury in training and will undergo surgery on Monday, the club said.

Schieber, on loan from Stuttgart, has scored seven goals and set up another eight in Nuremberg's fine run which has lifted them to eighth place after 23 games.

VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Marc Ziegler will miss the match against Eintracht Frankfurt after suffering concussion in the 2-0 Europa League defeat by Benfica on Thursday.

Ziegler, who spent the night in hospital, should be released later on Friday, the club said on their website.

"It is still unclear how long the recovery will take but he is ruled out for Sunday's game against Eintracht Frankfurt."