Charlton vs Wigan live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Charlton vs Wigan, Saturday July 18, iFollow, 12.30pm BST

The Addicks are in a desperate position, just two points above the drop zone and on a run of five games without a win. Another loss could be very grave for them indeed. A win, however, could put a bit of daylight between themselves and those below them.

Wigan are also in a precarious position owing to the 12-point deduction hanging over their heads. They are currently exactly 12 points above the drop zone, meaning they need to pick up as many points as possible in their final two matches in order to beat the drop themselves. Confidence should be sky-high after the 8-0 drubbing of Hull on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being streamed on iFollow. If you're an international fan who normally watched on iFollow but is in the UK for this game, you can get around geotagging with a VPN below.

Use a VPN to watch a Charlton vs Wigan live stream (or from outside the country)

iFollow has every single EFL game for the rest of the season.



Charlton Athletic fans can watch it here.

Wigan Athletic fans can watch it here.

It usually costs a tenner to see your team, but it only costs £6 if you are watching from overseas. So if you're an international fan in the UK at the moment and don't want to pay more, get yourself a handy VPN, and set your location back to overseas.

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can't work out where you are and what you're doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

IPVanish

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

If you don't want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

