Chelsea advance to FA Cup semis after Sheffield win

Chelsea advanced to the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup following their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel made nine changes from the win over Atletico Madrid, with Kurt Zouma and Mateo Kovacic the only players to retain their places in the squad as Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic were among the players turning to the starting line-up, while Billy Gilmour made only his second start under Tuchel.

The visitors nearly took the lead in the first minute as David McGoldrick tried his luck from distance but his effort was well saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sheffield had another chance nine minutes later but Phil Jagielka was unable to make a firm contact on the header, which looped into the arms of Arrizabalaga.

The Blues patience paid off as they took the lead in the 24th minute when Ben Chilwell fired his cross-cum-shot into the box, which looked to be going wide of goal until the outstretched leg of Oliver Norwood turned the ball into his own net.

Sheffield were nearly caught out at the back with three minutes to play as Pulisic pounced on Norwood's blind pass before breaking into the area but the American just lost his footing before getting his shot away that gave the on-rushing Ramsdale crucial time to close down the angle and make a crucial save as the game went into the half time break.

Pulisic had the first chance of the first half with some wonderful footwork to skip inside Stevens and Fleck with a brilliant piece of skill then released him through on Ramsdale, but the Blades goalkeeper stay big and thwarted another effort from the American.

Callum Hudson-Odoi should have doubled Chelsea's lead in the 52nd minute after he was picked out by Pulisic but the winger, who cut inside onto his left foot before preparing to unleash his shot, but the execution was poor and the shot sailed over the target.

Osborn should've levelled matters in stoppage time after Brewster's backheel released the Blades youngster on the overlap. Osborn then drove into the middle to get on the end of the cross before rifling an effort millimetres wide after a deflection off Zouma.

However, Sheffield's hearts were broken deep into stoppage time when Hakim Ziyech found acres of space on the left before taking a touch to set himself up for the shot before rifling Chelsea's second into the back of the net and into the semi-finals.