Chelsea agree to sign midfielder Van Ginkel

The 20-year-old, who came up through the youth ranks at Vitesse before making his debut in April 2010, will join Chelsea subject to a medical.

Van Ginkel has played for the Netherlands under-21 side and has one senior cap, coming on as a substitute against Germany last November.

He will become Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho's second signing following the arrival of Germany forward Andre Schuerrle from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last month.