Chelsea edge Sheffield to go fifth

Mason Mount's first-half strike and a Jorginho penalty secured a 2-1 win at Sheffield United as Chelsea claimed their third straight league victory on Sunday.

Sheffield had the first real chance of the match in the opening exchanges of the game when Oliver Burke was played in by Oliver McBurnie in the first minute but he fired into the side netting.

Chelsea edged ahead on 43 minutes after Ben Chilwell's weighted pass played in Timo Werner and his precise cutback was met first-time by Mount, who drilled home in style to make it 1-0.

The home side were back on level terms after 55 minutes when Antonio Rudiger inadvertently poked the ball past his own goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to make it 1-1.

But Chelsea restored their lead four minutes later when Werner drew a foul from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Jorginho stepped up and made no mistake from from 12 yards to slot home the spot kick.

Chelsea, who remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, move up to fifth place with 39 points - one point off the top four, while the defeat leaves Sheffield United bottom on 11 points.