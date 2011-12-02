Chelsea keen on Palermo midfielder Ilicic

Amir Ruznic claims the 23-year-old has been attracting interest from the West London giants, despite recently signing a new deal with the Rosanero.

Serie A rivals AC Milan and Juventus are interested in the Slovenian international and Ruznic told fcinter1908.it.: "I know that Inter Milan like Ilicic, as do Juventus and Chelsea, but so far no one has come forward with an offer to me.

"Josip recently extended his contract with Palermo until 2016, but there is a buy-out clause in his contract. However, I cannot say how much it is."

However, Ruznic has denied claims that Ilicic is hindering for a move away from Palermo adding: "It's obvious that if someone pays the clause, everything is possible. But I think he will remain in Palermo until June at least.

"[Palermo's owner, Maurizio] Zamparini has made clear that Ilicic will not move away in January and I think it is the best solution for the guy. It is risky to change teams at mid-season."

By Ben McAleer