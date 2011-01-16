Chelsea Pienaar bid accepted

Pienaar, who is out of contract with Everton at the end of the season and also the subject of a bid by Harry Redknapp's Spurs, asked to be left out of the team for Sunday's 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

"We've given his representatives a chance to talk to Chelsea but they've not got permission to talk to Tottenham Hotspur because they've not offered the same money," Moyes told Sky Sports after Sunday's match.

"Steven came to see me yesterday and said he didn't feel he was in the right place to play... I felt it would be better not to use him if that was the case.

"He will be in training tomorrow because at the moment we don't have a deal.

"If Tottenham Hotspur offer the same money, that may change or maybe he will agree terms with Chelsea."