Chelsea return to top 4 after thrashing Crystal Palace
By Dean Workman
Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League as the Blues thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 in their Premier League encounter on Saturday evening.
Thomas Tuchel’s men got off to a fast start and were 2-0 up with just 10 minutes gone as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic fired the away side into a comfortable position.
Chelsea continued to threaten and made it 3-0 with half an hour played as am mason Mount free-kick was headed home by Kurt Zouma.
Palace hit back after the break as Christian Benteke pulled one back in the 63rd minute, but Chelsea managed to wrap up the game as Pulisic netted his second on the night to seal the three points which see the Blues return to the Premier League top 4.
FT. A 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙞𝙣 in South London! 🙌#CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/OouORZ8890April 10, 2021
