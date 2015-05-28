Chelsea star Fabregas has nose surgery
A broken nose left Cesc Fabregas needing to wear a protective mask, and Chelsea star has now had surgery on the injury.
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has undergone successful surgery on his broken nose.
The Spain international was injured during Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Stoke City at Stamford Bridge last month.
Fabregas had to wear a protective mask for the remainder of the campaign, as Jose Mourinho's men wrapped up the Premier League title.
The former Arsenal and Barcelona star was suffering with breathing problems as a result of his injury, but Chelsea confirmed in a statement on their official website that the issue had been resolved through surgery.
