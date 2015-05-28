Chelsea star Fabregas has nose surgery

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has undergone successful surgery on his broken nose.

The Spain international was injured during Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Stoke City at Stamford Bridge last month.

Fabregas had to wear a protective mask for the remainder of the campaign, as Jose Mourinho's men wrapped up the Premier League title.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star was suffering with breathing problems as a result of his injury, but Chelsea confirmed in a statement on their official website that the issue had been resolved through surgery.