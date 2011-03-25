Chelsea swoop for Brazilian Piazon
By app
LONDON - Sao Paulo's teenage midfielder Lucas Piazon, who broke the net when he scored for Brazil in the South American under-17 championship, has agreed to join Chelsea.
"The player has signed a pre-contract agreement and is expected to join us in January 2012 on a long-term deal," the Premier League champions said on their website on Friday.
Piazon has scored two goals in three games in the South American under-17 championship now being held in Ecuador.
The 17-year-old grabbed the winner for Brazil against Venezuela and broke the net when he struck in a defeat by Paraguay.
