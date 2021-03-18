Chiefs are suffering from mental fatigue and need Fifa break - Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says his side need the rest that the upcoming Fifa international break will bring because his players are mentally fatigued, but first they need to get through Sunday’s Soweto derby.

Amakhosi had endured a difficult season and despite showing signs of a return to form around the turn of the year, they are now on a torrid run having won just one of their last 11 matches across all competitions.

The Soweto giants played out to a hard fought 0-0 draw with Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in a Caf Champions League Group C match on Tuesday evening, with Hunt admitting his players need a break.

'Obviously, we are disappointed, but you also have to take a lot of things into consideration,' Hunt said during the post-match conference.

'I think the team did well [against Petro]. We have been going now for a good few months. We have to go through the weekend and then we need a break, that is for sure. We do need a break, you could see it.'

Chiefs now face a uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they sit in third on the Group C standings – level on points with second-placed Horoya AC and five behind leaders Wydad Casablanca with two games left.

Hunt’s men, though, face their arch-rivals this weekend, where they will have to give one last push before recharging their batteries.

'We have one more push at the weekend. Then we have a Fifa break,' the four-time PSL title-winning coach continued.

'I think that will help us just to revive a little bit. You can see we have mental fatigue because of the playing up and down, and around, so the squad size [counts]. So, they gave me their all.

'The most important thing is that they are working, they are fighting, they are doing their best, that is the most important thing. You can't fault the players.'

Chiefs will have a two-week break after their clash with Pirates and then face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in a Group C match on 2 April.