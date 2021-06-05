Chiefs edge TS Galaxy to snatch top 8 finish

Kaizer Chiefs managed to sneak into the top 8 after a tight 1-0 win over TS Galaxy in the final game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs came into the final fixture of the season looking to snatch a spot in the top eight, while Galaxy were hoping to keep the Soweto Giants at bay and finish in eighth in their place.

It was Owen Da Gama’s chargers, though, who created the first openings as with seven minute gone Phohlongo tested Bruce Bvuma with an effort from distance and then Luckyboy Mokoena drove the ball into the middle finding Mxolisi Macuphu, but the forward couldn’t hit the target with his effort.

Amakhosi grew into the game and managed to snatch the lead with 26th minutes played as Reeve Frosler's throw-in came off a Galaxy head and was flicked on inadvertently to Nurkovic, who nodded past Wensten van der Linde to give his side the lead.

Bvuma was then called into action again six minutes before the break as he produced a top stop to keep out Machuphu's header from a Mokoena free-kick allowing Chiefs to head into the break with the 1-0 lead.

Chiefs controlled the early stages of the second half and were unlucky not to be awarded in the 62nd minute after Lebogang Manyama was brought down by Luckyboy Mokoena but the referee didn’t award the spot kick when he easily could of.

Chiefs could of wrapped up the game with 10 minutes to go when Nurkovic whipped in a cross which looked destined to be tapped home by substitute Njabulo Blom but van der Linde got a vital touch to ensure Blom missed the cross.

Bvuma was tested from range with two minutes to go but after palming away that effort Chiefs went on to see out the game and secure a massive three points which sees them sneak into the top 8.