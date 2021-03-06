Chiefs pick up first ever Caf Champions League victory

Kaizer Chiefs secured their first ever victory in the CAF Champions League after their 2-0 group stage win over Petro de Luanda on Saturday night.

Chiefs came into the clash without injured striking pair Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro, with Bernard Parker and Lazarous Kambole leading the front-line while shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi took the place of Itumeleng Khune, who was out on compassionate leave.

The Soweto giant started the game on the front foot with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo fired over the bar with nine minutes played.

Amakhosi eventually took the lead with 30 minutes gone as Eric Mathoho rose highest from a corner to head home from close range.

Chiefs continued to threaten but failed to find the second in the remaining parts of the first half.

Gavin Hunt’s charger continued to pile on the pressure following the half time break, with Daniel Cardoso going very close to doubling the lead in the 62nd minute with a header that crashed against the upright.

Then it was the chance of Happy Mashiane to go close as he forced Signori Antonio into a smart save.

The youngster made up for that miss 11 minutes before time with a low strike into the bottom corner after skipping past a couple challenges.

That victory sees Chiefs sit third in the group with four points, level second-placed Horoya who face leaders Wydad Casablanca later in the evening.