Chiefs progress to Caf Champions League semi's despite big loss against Simba

Kaizer Chiefs sealed their spot in the Caf Champions League semi-finals thanks to a 4-3 aggregate victory despite a 3-0 loss to Simba SC at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys took a healthy 4-0 lead into the second leg encounter after their comprehensive first-leg win last weekend at the FNB Stadium.

The home side looked to make a positive start as they looked to test Bruce Bvuma early on but Mzamiru Yasin Said let fly from range, but his effort flew over the cross bar.

The home side then threatened on a couple of occasions through Kope Mugalu and Shomari Kapombe sandwiched either side of a Leonardo Castro effort.

The home side eventually took the lead with24minutes gone as they broke on the counter with captain John Bocco rounding the move off by sneaking his shot past Bvuma.

Bocco then had a chance two minutes later todouble the lead but Bvuma made a fine one-on-one save.

Simba then tried desperately to double their lead before the break but Chiefs managed to hold them at bay despite some desperate attempts to win a penalty by the home side.

Simba, however, managed to get their second in the 56th minute as Bocco got his second, taking advantage of some disappointing defending by Chiefs, to tap in at the far post.

Njabulo Blom was then provided with the chance to put Chiefs out of sight in the 67th minute, but his attempted lob went over the goal.

Bvuma was then forced into a couple of fine stops in the last 15 minutes before Simba made things nervous with five minutes to go as Clatous Chama glided into the box and shot past Bvuma.

The home side looked to level matters late on and threw everything forward but Amakhosi manage to hold on and secure a historic victory.